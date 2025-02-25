Trudeau spends $350M on DEI and climate activism for businesses in Asia

Justin Trudeau is at it again—flushing your hard-earned money down the drain on woke climate nonsense. To see all the weird ways the Trudeau Liberals are wasting your money, go to www.ExposeTheWaste.com.

This time, it’s $350 million dollars—not for Canada, not for Canadian jobs, but for a slush fund in Asia. That’s right, while Canadians struggle with soaring grocery prices, out-of-control inflation, and unaffordable housing, Trudeau’s Liberals are sending your money overseas to fund ‘climate resilience’ projects for the private sector. But it gets worse.

This ‘Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for the Private Sector in Asia’ is a partnership between the Liberals and the Asian Development Bank. Apparently, Canadian taxpayers now have the privilege of subsidizing foreign businesses to build ‘low-carbon infrastructure’ and ‘climate-smart agriculture’—because Trudeau thinks Asia’s economy is more important than ours.

But it’s not just any businesses getting this cash—it’s businesses run by, and I quote, ‘especially women’. So, if you’re a businessman in Asia? Sorry, Trudeau doesn’t care. But if you check the right ‘diversity’ boxes, congratulations! You just won the Canadian climate lottery!

This fund isn’t about cutting emissions, if you care about those sorts of things—it’s about gender politics. It promises to fund ‘women-led businesses,’ ‘create jobs for women,’ and ‘enhance biodiversity.’ Sounds more like a radical DEI program wrapped in climate policy!

They want to increase the resilience of women and girls to climate shocks. How does someone even measure that deliverable in this third of a billion dollars over thirty years handout?

Let’s get this straight: Canadian families are barely making ends meet. Small businesses are drowning under Trudeau’s carbon taxes. Farmers here in Canada are being taxed and regulated into the ground. And yet, Trudeau thinks the priority is to fund foreign businesses, based on gender quotas, with money Canadians don’t have.

Trudeau and his soon-to-be-coronated replacement Mark Carney will tell you that this is ‘Canadian leadership.’

I call it what it really is: an international virtue-signaling scam that leaves you footing the bill while other countries cash in.

And it’s all part of his radical green agenda—a plan to destroy Canadian industries while propping up foreign ones with your tax dollars.

We’ve had enough. Canadians deserve better. That’s why Rebel News is exposing Trudeau’s wasteful spending, his DEI nonsense, and his obsession with sending your money abroad while Canadians suffer. Go to www.ExposeTheWaste.com to see more.