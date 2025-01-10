Trudeau's attacks on Canada's national identity make Trump's '51st state' comments enticing to some
"Every one of Trudeau's actions says Canada means nothing, Canada's just a hotel. Well Donald Trump knows a little bit about hotels, doesn't he? Why wouldn't he try to buy one, especially one that's for sale cheap, that's dilapidated," said Ezra Levant.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Justin Trudeau's erasure of Canada's national identity has impacted peoples' thoughts about Donald Trump's ongoing "51st state" comments.
With President-elect Trump repeatedly suggesting that Canada should become the 51st state both on social media and during press conferences, Canadian politicians have denounced the possibility strongly.
As Ezra explains, Trudeau's intentional attack on Canada's national identity over nearly a decade makes Trump's comments sting more for some people.
"When Justin Trudeau first won the election in 2015, he told an American newspaper, not a Canadian newspaper, he told the New York Times and I quote, 'There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada,'" said Ezra.
"He said we're 'the first postnational state.' Where does he get off saying that? It wasn't true, but since then he's gone about making that true, hasn't he."
Ezra explained the multiple ways Trudeau has attempted to reduce Canada's national identity. "He's taken our founding prime minister off the ten dollar bill. And generally purging John A. Macdonald from all public discussion other than calling him a racist," he said.
"Trudeau has altered our national anthem. Who let him do that? He's accused Canada, and therefore Canadians of committing a genocide against our indigenous people," added Ezra.
The Rebel News boss went on: "Trudeau has removed historical symbols from our passports, just little symbols, just to tell us to forget who we are."
"Trudeau regularly accuses Canadians of being racist and sexist and transphobic, even though he's the one who dressed up in blackface, and he's the one who sexually assaulted Rose Knight in Creston, B.C. He just said he 'experienced' it differently than she did."
Trudeau announced his intention to resign as prime minister during a message delivered in front of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday morning. He will remain as prime minister until at least March when a new Liberal Party leader is selected.
