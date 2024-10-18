Trudeau’s fat bureaucracy: 42% more executives, $1.95 billion in bonuses

Under Justin Trudeau, the federal government has ballooned with bloated bureaucratic spending and an explosion in high-priced executive roles. According to data obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), the number of federal executives has skyrocketed by 42% since 2016.

In 2024, there are now 9,155 federal bureaucrats classified as executives, compared to 6,414 in 2016. These are the government’s fat cats, sitting on fat salaries ranging from $134,827 to $255,607, and Trudeau is feeding them at taxpayer expense.

Franco Terrazzano, CTF’s Federal Director, called it out: “The government has ballooned the bureaucracy across the board, but even more concerning is that this government is swelling the ranks of its most expensive bureaucrats. Trudeau should go after the fat cats first and that means cutting back the size and cost of the federal c-suite.”

Executives pocketed $1.95 billion in compensation in 2022, a 41% hike from 2015. Meanwhile, inflation only rose by 19.4% over the same period. Ninety percent of these same executives receive a performance bonus every year. In 2022, $202 million in bonuses were handed out, with an average payout of $18,252.

Despite all this cash being thrown at the bureaucrats, the federal government can’t seem to hit half its performance targets. Terrazzano asks, “Why are we paying so much for so little?”