Trudeau’s marquee CENSORSHIP bill lapses with prorogation of Parliament
Trudeau’s censorship regime has come to a swift end after the outgoing prime minister prorogued Parliament. Notably, Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, has lapsed for the second time.
With Parliament prorogued until March 24, all cabinet bills in the works effectively lapsed, and may only be revived by majority vote, reported Blacklock’s. “There will be confidence votes in March,” said Trudeau.
“The fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months,” he told reporters on Monday.
Conservative media personality and former psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson had already left Canada for good, citing the temporarily moot censorship laws. “The government in Canada at the federal level is incompetent beyond belief,” he said.
A similar Bill C-36, An Act To Amend The Criminal Code, lapsed in 2021, having proposed $70,000 fines for legal content that is “likely to foment detestation or vilification.”
The bill ultimately died on the order paper when Trudeau called a snap election that August.
Attorney General Arif Virani previously warned the Commons justice committee that the internet should be regulated. It “frankly terrifies me,” he said. “It brings unchecked dangers and horrific content.”
A total of 9,218 groups and individuals petitioned Heritage Canada on Bill C-36, with the majority opposed, reported Blacklock’s. Critics, including lawyers and free speech advocates, claim it would quash political dissent.
“We’ve got freedom of expression on one hand, which creates a vibrant democracy and allows us to differentiate ourselves from other parts of the world,” Virani said. He prioritized repercussions for online “hate speech” until Trudeau’s prorogation of Parliament.
Also kaput, the Online Harms Act would have defined “hatred” through Criminal Code amendments, while clarifying online “hate speech” as discrimination. It would have also empowered complaints against “intimidating” social media posts.
Victims of “hate speech” would have been compensated $20,000 under the legislation, with the federal government owed an additional $50,000. The perpetrators would also face life imprisonment or house arrest with an ankle bracelet.
