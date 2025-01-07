Trudeau’s marquee CENSORSHIP bill lapses with prorogation of Parliament

Trudeau’s censorship regime has come to a swift end after the outgoing prime minister prorogued Parliament. Notably, Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, has lapsed for the second time.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   January 07, 2025   |   News Analysis

Trudeau’s censorship regime has come to a swift end after the outgoing prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday.

With Parliament prorogued until March 24, all cabinet bills in the works effectively lapsed, and may only be revived by majority vote, reported Blacklock’s. “There will be confidence votes in March,” said Trudeau.

“The fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months,” he told reporters on Monday.

Conservative media personality and former psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson had already left Canada for good, citing the temporarily moot censorship laws. “The government in Canada at the federal level is incompetent beyond belief,” he said.

A similar Bill C-36, An Act To Amend The Criminal Code, lapsed in 2021, having proposed $70,000 fines for legal content that is “likely to foment detestation or vilification.”

The bill ultimately died on the order paper when Trudeau called a snap election that August.

Attorney General Arif Virani previously warned the Commons justice committee that the internet should be regulated. It “frankly terrifies me,” he said. “It brings unchecked dangers and horrific content.”

A total of 9,218 groups and individuals petitioned Heritage Canada on Bill C-36, with the majority opposed, reported Blacklock’s. Critics, including lawyers and free speech advocates, claim it would quash political dissent.

“We’ve got freedom of expression on one hand, which creates a vibrant democracy and allows us to differentiate ourselves from other parts of the world,” Virani said. He prioritized repercussions for online “hate speech” until Trudeau’s prorogation of Parliament.

Also kaput, the Online Harms Act would have defined “hatred” through Criminal Code amendments, while clarifying online “hate speech” as discrimination. It would have also empowered complaints against “intimidating” social media posts.

Victims of “hate speech” would have been compensated $20,000 under the legislation, with the federal government owed an additional $50,000. The perpetrators would also face life imprisonment or house arrest with an ankle bracelet.

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-07 19:51:45 -0500 Flag
    I suspect Trudeau thinks the Liberals will win the next election. But putting lipstick on a sow still doesn’t make her anything else but a hog. My hope and prayer is that the Liberals have zero seats in the next House of Commons. What they have done is far worse than anything Mulroney did. Even the GST scam pales into insignificance when compared to the carbon tax and other stupid burdens Trudeau dumped on us taxpayers.