LIVE UPDATES: Trudeau’s prorogation faces legal showdown in Federal Court

Trudeau's prorogation decision has essentially halted all parliamentary business at a time of increasing political tensions with the U.S.

The Federal Court of Canada will hear a high-stakes constitutional challenge Thursday and Friday against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to prorogue Parliament.

The case, filed by two Nova Scotians with backing from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, argues that Trudeau’s move unlawfully sidelined parliamentary accountability at a critical time for the country.

The hearing, set for February 13 and 14, 2025, in the East Room of the Supreme Court of Canada building in Ottawa, commenced at 9:30 a.m. ET.

On January 6, 2025, Prime Minister Trudeau announced his advice to the Governor General to prorogue the 44th session of Parliament until March 24, 2025, effectively suspending all parliamentary activities and killing all bills in progress.

In response, on January 7, 2025, lawyers representing Nova Scotians David MacKinnon and Aris Lavranos, funded by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, filed a Notice of Application challenging the legality of this decision.

The pair seek a declaration from the Federal Court that the Prime Minister's advice was unlawful, asserting that it undermines Parliament's role in holding the government accountable, especially amid a nationwide crisis precipitated by a looming tariff war with the United States over border and trade issues.

Recognizing the urgency and exceptional nature of the case, Chief Justice Paul S. Crampton granted an expedited hearing on January 18, 2025.

Follow along below for live updates:

