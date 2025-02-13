LIVE UPDATES: Trudeau’s prorogation faces legal showdown in Federal Court

The Federal Court of Canada will hear a high-stakes constitutional challenge Thursday and Friday against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to prorogue Parliament.

The case, filed by two Nova Scotians with backing from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, argues that Trudeau’s move unlawfully sidelined parliamentary accountability at a critical time for the country.

The hearing, set for February 13 and 14, 2025, in the East Room of the Supreme Court of Canada building in Ottawa, commenced at 9:30 a.m. ET.

On January 6, 2025, Prime Minister Trudeau announced his advice to the Governor General to prorogue the 44th session of Parliament until March 24, 2025, effectively suspending all parliamentary activities and killing all bills in progress.

In response, on January 7, 2025, lawyers representing Nova Scotians David MacKinnon and Aris Lavranos, funded by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, filed a Notice of Application challenging the legality of this decision.

The pair seek a declaration from the Federal Court that the Prime Minister's advice was unlawful, asserting that it undermines Parliament's role in holding the government accountable, especially amid a nationwide crisis precipitated by a looming tariff war with the United States over border and trade issues.

Recognizing the urgency and exceptional nature of the case, Chief Justice Paul S. Crampton granted an expedited hearing on January 18, 2025.

Follow along below for live updates:

In exercising the concept of responsible government, the powers are held by elected officials, not the unelected formal head of state.



(explaining why the GG has no real discretion to deny the request for prorogation)

Manson, reading from an academic analysis: It is unfathomable that the GG could ever refuse the PM's request for prorogation.



(he is addressing Crampton's questions about whether the JCCF has brought the right motion against the right party - the PM and not the GG)

Manson: The GG does not have the authority to refuse the PM, that's not a thing, and that is the submission of the Crown. (meaning, it is the PM who is the problem here, and not the GG).



Manson reading from the Crown's own brief: The PM's role in advising prorogation, and the

Crampton is pointing out that it was the GG who prorogued on the advice of the PM. "That's an issue that we need to address in this case" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 13, 2025

Manson notes that before January 6, 2025, Parliament was functioning as it should—passing 4 bills before the decision to prorogue.



What gridlock was Trudeau fighting? The Liberals refusing to turn over evidence of their Green Slush Fund corruption to the RCMP

Now Manson is asking Crampton to take judicial notice of the danger of tariffs and the gravity of a unity/sovereignty crisis, including 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum while parliament is not working (so that the Liberals can run a leadership race)

here, for context. Read it for yourself. https://t.co/Fg0G2OBF4Q — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 13, 2025

Crampton asks: if we take these leaders at their word...when would that (a confidence vote) have occurred, but for the actions of the govt to prorogue?



Manson: reads a letter from CPC MP John Williamson, chair of the Public Account Committee, describing a timeline of Jan 30.

A member of the public (?) just interrupted the hearing to insist on giving Manson a note. Weird but Crampton entertained it. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 13, 2025

Manson impugns Trudeau with his own words- statements made only in French- where Trudeau first blames the Conservatives for the gridlock in Parliament, and ALSO that he said the Liberals need a leadership race. Manson argues this falls outside the scope of prorogation

Manson will be going through the facts of the case. This began with Trudeau's announcement to prorogue parliament, quoting Trudeau verbatim from his press conference on January 6

Constitutional lawyers James Manson, Darren Leung, and Andre Memauri are running the appeal being heard by Chief Justice Paul S. Crampton.

In federal court (remotely) this morning for the challenge to Trudeau's prorogation of parliament led by the JCCF on behalf of David MacKinnon and Aris Lavranos.



Trudeau idled parliament amid a tariff war and border/trade disputes to give the Liberals time to replace him. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 13, 2025