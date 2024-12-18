Trudeau's superiority complex makes him impervious to peer pressure: Ezra Levant

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Justin Trudeau's arrogant nature and superiority complex are fueling his refusal to step down from his role as prime minister.

Despite trailing by a significant margin in the polls and facing the recent resignations of his finance minister and housing minister, Trudeau shows no signs of relinquishing control.

"If you think that Trudeau is going to resign out of some sense of duty, I think you misunderstand him. He is impervious to peer pressure because he doesn't think he has peers," said Ezra.

"Justin Trudeau thinks he is morally and cosmically superior to the rest of us...he looks at every single person in his government and he says, 'you're there because of me, your power is because of me, your fame is because of me, your riches are because of me, you don't even deserve me,'" Ezra added.

.@EzraLevant reflects upon the history of now-former deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland after she announced her resignation from Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet over disagreements on the party's fall economic update.https://t.co/8blLpVj56j — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024

The prime minister has faced increasing calls to resign following former finance minister Chrystia Freeland's abrupt resignation from cabinet Monday morning. Freeland accused Trudeau of pushing costly "political gimmicks" while failing to address the deficit.

"The idea of peer pressure doesn't work on a guy who thinks he's superior to you," said Ezra.

Speaking about Freeland's potential aspirations to lead the Liberal Party, Ezra said there's "no difference" between her and Trudeau as she has been "the right-hand woman for every disastrous decision Trudeau has made."

"She is so unlikable. She was the woman who ordered the bank accounts seized under the Emergencies Act. She's the one who's on the board of governors of the World Economic Forum," Ezra added.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has not committed to supporting a non-confidence motion and sparking an election despite publicly calling for Trudeau to resign.