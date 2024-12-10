Trudeau Skips Notre Dame Reopening: Laziness or Indifference?

The historic reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has brought together over 1,500 world leaders and dignitaries to celebrate a breathtaking five-year restoration effort. The milestone represents a triumph of faith, resilience, and cultural preservation—yet one leader was glaringly absent: Canada’s allegedly Catholic Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

While leaders from some of Canada’s largest trading partners used this event to engage in discussions about trade and global safety, Trudeau opted to stay behind for a local event in Montreal.

President-elect Donald Trump was brokering deals, shaking hands with princes, and talking peace. And Trudeau?

Trudeau rarely misses a chance to be seen on the international stage. Is it laziness? Or a deeper aversion to celebrating a restoration that symbolizes Western civilization, especially when it's a Christian church.

Réouverture de la Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris



Je suis à Paris pour couvrir les événements entourant la réouverture de la Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris, après qu'elle a été victime d'un incendie mystérieux en 2019.



— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) December 7, 2024

Trudeau will travel l travel across the globe if the event aligns with his ideological priorities—such as promoting carbon taxes or pandering to progressive causes like feminism and globalism. Yet, he chose not to join world leaders in honouring one of the greatest cultural achievements of our time.

Trudeau stayed away to avoid scrutiny over his own controversial remarks.

After all, this is the same leader who said he "understood" the motives behind the burning of churches in Canada. Standing before the restored grandeur of Notre Dame would have highlighted his failure to unequivocally condemn attacks on faith and heritage back home.

Notre Dame reopens amid rising threats to Christianity



Five years after a devastating fire, this iconic symbol of Christianity has been painstakingly restored, thanks to the tireless efforts of artisans and the generous donations of people from around the world, including…
— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 9, 2024

Or, could it be that Trudeau didn’t want to alienate key segments of his increasingly fractured base—radical progressives hostile to Christianity and apologists for extremist actions?

Trudeau’s absence is not just an embarrassment for Canada; it’s a reflection of a leader whose relevance on the world stage is rapidly waning, just like outgoing United States President Joe Biden who also sent his wife, Jill, in his place.

Notre Dame’s restoration reminds us of what’s possible when nations come together to protect and celebrate their shared heritage. Trudeau’s decision to skip this event is proof positive that he thinks we have no shared heritage worth reclaiming and celebrating.