Trudeau slammed over video touting carbon tax rebates as cost of living soars

On Tuesday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how Justin Trudeau's recent video promoting carbon tax rebates was out of touch with ordinary Canadians.

The prime minister released a video on Tuesday telling Canadians to check their bank accounts for rebates from the Liberals' 'price on pollution.'

However, Trudeau's carbon tax has faced growing opposition in Canada, with seven out of 10 people opposing the April 1 increase to the tax earlier this year.

"This is just like Justin Trudeau's Ponzi scheme, right. He tells you he puts a price on pollution, which is just a price on you being alive, you're the pollution he's pricing," said Gunn Reid.

"He takes a bunch of your money as a tax that is added on at every step of the supply chain. It's not just at the register, it happens every step," she said.

"The farmer, the transportation, the building that it's housed in, then the truck that it's on, then the building that houses your grocery store, and then the refrigeration in the grocery store, the electricity in the grocery store, it's factored in all along the way," Gunn Reid added.

"And then Justin Trudeau says, 'I've given you a pittance back, don't you see?'"