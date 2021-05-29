Trudeau supports Chinese nationals over safety of Canadians | Spencer Fernando joins Ezra Levant

A year ago, when COVID-19 broke out, people started asking: hey, is this virus from Wuhan any relation to the Wuhan Institute of Virology? A Chinese virus lab studying coronaviruses?

Maybe the viral outbreak could be traced back to China, but if you drew this conclusion back then you were called a conspiracy theorist or even racist.

The Chinese Communist Party certainly did its best to cover it all up — until they couldn't.

Why wasn't there any investigation done into China's role in this pandemic?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has never had Canadians best interests at the forefront of this mind and he continues to defend China, despite their obvious role in enabling this pandemic.

When he was questioned on his ties to China in the House of Commons, it's no surprise he didn't answer the question at all.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Spencer Fernando speaks to Ezra Levant on Trudeau's racism deflection in the House of Commons and the Wuhan lab leak theory.

On Trudeau's pitiful answer to being questioned on his admiration of Communist China, Spencer said this to Ezra:

You're dealing with countries like China that are lead by some ruthless people and they have ruthless ideas and they're willing to do pretty much anything to get their way. So this whole idea that I'll just repeat a few woke buzzwords and everything will be fine—I mean that's not how it works.

