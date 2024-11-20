Trudeau supports offensive war in Russia… with help from NATO allies
Recent aerial strikes by Russia prompted Ukraine to launch long-range, American-made missiles at their adversary for the first time.
The Trudeau government ushered further support for Ukraine Tuesday after the war-torn nation launched American missiles at Russia, threatening to escalate the war further.
After recent missile and drone strikes by Russia killed 11 Ukrainians, including two children, Ukraine launched Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) into Russia for the first time — a move widely denounced by President Vladimir Putin.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported the Ukrainian aerial attacks on Russia, with the assistance of NATO allies, reported True North.
“I have, for months now, talked about how important it is to degrade the capacity of the Russian military to strike into Ukraine with impunity because Ukraine hasn’t been able to strike on factories and military production sites in Russia,” Trudeau told reporters Monday at the G20 Summit.
“I think it’s a good thing that the United States has done that and other partners are doing that,” he added.
Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden approved the attack with two months left of his administration, threatening a promised peace by President-elect Donald Trump.
As a retaliatory measure, Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine, prompting concerns about a nuclear response should further aerial strikes into Russia persist.
Putin claims that the airstrike, which procured no casualties, amounts to a declaration of war from NATO countries.
Tuesday marks the 1000-day since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair further confirmed the Liberals' position of proxy war, defending the offensive strike into Russian territory, stating: “Everything we were able to do to help Ukraine defend itself from that illegal invasion will bring us closer to peace.”
He also supported the easing of restrictions to allow Ukraine to defend itself from incoming Russian missiles and drone strikes.
“We place no geographic restrictions on the use of any of the armaments or munitions that Canada provides to Ukraine,” Blair said. “Canada has taken a position in support of Ukraine’s request,” he added.
In a September address to the Kremlin, Putin claimed Ukrainian forces were incapable of operating ATACMS without the assistance of NATO forces. “This can only be done using the European Union’s satellites, or US satellites — in general, NATO satellites,” he remarked. “If this decision is made, … this will mean that NATO countries — the United States and European countries — are at war with Russia."
The Department of National Defence did not confirm or deny the authenticity of Putin’s claims, reported True North.
On Monday, Blair countered: “NATO has been responding to, and Ukraine is also responding to, an escalation in aggression from Russia.”
The Trudeau government has given at least $12.4 billion in aid to Ukraine to date. However, the total cost remains unclear. Other government estimates pin it to be $13.3 billion since the conflict began nearly three years ago.
That excludes a recent $5 billion loan, which includes ceased Russian assets.
“We are collectively standing up … with Ukraine, [and will do] whatever it takes until they win [the war],” Trudeau told reporters on Monday. “The well-being of billions of people [is] at play,” he added.
Alex Dhaliwal
Calgary Based Journalist
Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.
COMMENTS
-
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-20 16:09:47 -0500What Trudope has just done is put a large target on Canada and hopefully this will piss off a lot of peoples out there and it will push them more to get rid of the Treasonous JT. Plus,I also hope that Canadian soldiers refuse to fight for Trudope. It would surely be nice to hear them telling him to go Straight to Hell