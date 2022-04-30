Trudeau takes personal day as Rolling Thunder converges on Ottawa
Is Justin hiding from peaceful Canadians while hundreds of police guard the capital's 'exclusion zone'?
Where is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Rolling Thunder fills downtown Ottawa?
Don't expect him to pop up from behind the National War Memorial to speak with Canadians — he took the day off.
During the Freedom Convoy, he went silent for four days.
In 2021, Trudeau took a total of 78 personal days.
And in 2019, he took 91 days off!
So Rolling Thunder takes to Ottawa.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 30, 2022
Another peaceful protest against Justin Trudeau's leadership.
Another heavy-handed crackdown by authorities enabled by Justin Trudeau's tyranny.
And Trudeau pulls a 3rd world dictator move and leaves town.
Loserhttps://t.co/iPi8anWfHD
Rebel News isn't taking a personal day — we're on the ground in Ottawa now.
Check out all of our reports and help pitch in to fund this coverage by visiting ConvoyReports.com.
