Trudeau takes personal day as Rolling Thunder converges on Ottawa

Is Justin hiding from peaceful Canadians while hundreds of police guard the capital's 'exclusion zone'?

  • By Rebel News
  • April 30, 2022
  • News Analysis
Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press
Where is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Rolling Thunder fills downtown Ottawa?

Don't expect him to pop up from behind the National War Memorial to speak with Canadians — he took the day off.

During the Freedom Convoy, he went silent for four days.

In 2021, Trudeau took a total of 78 personal days.

And in 2019, he took 91 days off!

Rebel News isn't taking a personal day — we're on the ground in Ottawa now.

Check out all of our reports and help pitch in to fund this coverage by visiting ConvoyReports.com.

