Trudeau taking policy advice from group looking to create anti-Islamophobia state

Speaking at a press conference in Hamilton, Ontario yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that his government was going to “move forward on” recommendations laid out in by a group called the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

Now, if Trudeau didn't follow through on those promises, it surely wouldn't be the first time — but that doesn't mean it's not something we shouldn't be paying attention to.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined some of the suggestions put forward by this group, and how that policy conflicts with traditional Canadian values of allowing skepticism of religious beliefs:

Let me give you an example: they want to “establish dedicated prosecutorial units for prosecuting hate-motivated crimes.” And what they mean by that is anyone who hates Islam. I have some friends who hate Islam — they're Muslim. Will they be prosecuted? And this is my point, if there is discrimination against a Muslim person, if a Muslim person is assaulted, whether it's because they're Muslim or just assaulted as a regular crime, we've all got to stand against that, we've all got to be against that. But if the crime that's being invented here is someone who's skeptical of Islam or critical of Islam, then we're not protecting individuals anymore — now we're protecting an ideology. And hate, of course, is a human emotion. Hate itself can never be a crime. And what I'm worried about here is that the NCCM and Justin Trudeau and his justice minister and the rest of his cabinet want to move away from our Canadian tradition of being skeptical and being allowed to criticize any and all religions to protecting one particular religion and also to prosecute its critics.

