Trudeau taking trip to NYC to promote UN Sustainable Development Goals
Trudeau's role at the event will see him join Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to convene a meeting of the SDG Advocates group.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to New York City to participate in a summit to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
A press release says Trudeau is making the trip to talk about women’s rights, including sexual and reproductive health and rights and the empowerment of women everywhere at the Global Citizen NOW, held on April 27 and 28.
Why was Justin Trudeau’s brother the acceptor of a sizeable ‘donation’ from China?— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 18, 2023
FULL REPORT: https://t.co/W9FZCthcZT pic.twitter.com/WzUcenHYYR
“Building a future that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone, is at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reflects the vision of the Global Citizen NOW summit,” a quote from the prime minister said.
“In New York City, I look forward to advancing our shared progress and advocating for strong global commitments to support gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls everywhere.”
Next week, I’m going to @GlblCtzn’s #GlobalCitizenNOW summit to address global challenges, promote women’s rights, and advance the Sustainable Development Goals – a path forward for Canada and the world that leaves no one behind. More here: https://t.co/LbQ9jb4hif— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 21, 2023
The event is co-chaired by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman.
“Global Citizen NOW is an important opportunity for the voices of young people and Global Citizens everywhere to be heard by those in power, and for all of us, together, to find solutions that will shape our world for future generations,” Jackman said in a separate release.
Rebel News' reporter @ATSoos speaks with @JamieSale about how Justin Trudeau wants to erase Canada’s national identity. Instead of a nation the world looks to as an example, Trudeau wants us to be post-national, not a nation at all.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 19, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/xJMA9ichX9 pic.twitter.com/vDeHoX3iog
Trudeau will join Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to convene a meeting of the SDG Advocates group. That group, co-chaired by Trudeau and Mottley, features politicians, academics, artists and entertainers from around the world.
The prime minister is also scheduled to address the Council on Foreign Relations to discuss President Joe Biden's recent visit to Canada, touching on the two nations' bilateral relationship.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
20,930 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.