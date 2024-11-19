Trudeau tries to change his tune on mass immigration, but the damage is done

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau published a video on Sunday, wherein he admitted his government could have done better to manage a massive immigration influx into Canada.

“Over the last two years, our population has grown really fast,” the prime minister said, likening the spike to the baby boom that followed the Second World War. “Increasingly, bad actors, like fake colleges and big chain corporations have been exploiting our immigration system.”

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions to Trudeau's latest immigration mea culpa.

“It was about three months ago [Conservative Leader Pierre] Poilievre made pronouncements on cutting immigration levels, and he was branded a racist and a xenophobe by the Trudeau Liberals,” David said. “And then, oh you know what, we're going to do it [lower immigration]. Yeah, never mind what we said back there, he's still a racist and a xenophobe, but we're going to do it.”

Sheila, meanwhile, said Trudeau on immigration was “like an arsonist with showing up with a bucket of water to put out the fire that he started, and then wanting you to pat him on the back and give him a reward for it.”

The prime minister “broke the system,” she added. “He called everybody who said that the system was broken, a racist, a bigot, a xenophone. And now he's saying, guys, I don't want to scare you, but I think there's a problem here and I think maybe we should fix it. I mean, it's absolutely insane that he thinks Canadians are stupid enough to buy it.”

