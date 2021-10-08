Trudeau turns millions of Canadians into second-class citizens

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau followed through on his divisive campaign promise to ban unvaccinated Canadians from travelling on planes and trains in the country this week.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra speculated on whether this new policy marked a trend in destroying Canadian civil liberties, or whether it was just a blip on the radar.

Speaking about how this policy impacts millions, Ezra said:

Right now the number's close to 10 million Canadians [that] have suddenly been de-normalized, de-platformed, cancelled, banned, kept out. Put as an unclean underclass. Many will be fired, which is a disaster for many people. Many people just a paycheque away from losing their mortgage. And why? Aren't we at 80 per cent injections? Isn't that herd immunity that we were promised? And aren't those people protected now, why would they even care?

