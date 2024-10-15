Trudeau uses India distraction as pressure mounts from Liberal caucus

On Thanksgiving Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau grabbed the spotlight not to address the growing revolt within his own caucus, but to discuss the RCMP’s investigation into violent acts by Indian diplomats.

The RCMP’s National Task Force uncovered disturbing connections between Indian diplomats, violent extremism and organized crime, revealing that diplomats had gathered information from coerced Canadian entities. Six diplomats were expelled after unsuccessful attempts to question them.

While these findings are significant on the global stage, Trudeau seems to be using them as a convenient distraction from mounting pressure on him from his caucus.

Reports of MPs demanding his resignation are swirling, and many are now questioning whether Trudeau will prorogue Parliament this week.

Instead of focusing on domestic issues, like his government’s imploding leadership, Trudeau appears to be shifting the conversation to escalating international threats — despite Canada’s weakened military, economy and national strength.

Trudeau has a long history of deflecting when his leadership is in trouble.

Right now, he seems more focused on staying in power than on addressing the real issues facing Canadians. With his party increasingly divided, many are wondering how far he’ll go to maintain control.

Trudeau is scheduled to appear at the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa tomorrow, where attention will turn to deteriorating relations with India. But this, too, is likely just another tactic to deflect from his crumbling leadership.

While Canadians face critical issues at home, including a weakened military and a faltering economy, Trudeau appears more concerned with avoiding scrutiny than fixing the real problems.

With prorogation likely, it seems Trudeau is preparing to escape accountability — unless, of course, the “emperor” finally decides to step down.