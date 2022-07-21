Rebel News Banner Ad - Alberta Prosperity Project

Trudeau wants no scrutiny and the Media Party complies

While visiting B.C., the prime minister demanded journalists remain quiet while covering him. Like faithful servants, the Media Party complied.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 21, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

What does Justin Trudeau-approved journalism look like? Well, on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we found a near perfect example.

The prime minister is on a tour in British Columbia, visiting the Okanagan region. Naturally, some members of the media are accompanying Trudeau. There's just one catch — the media isn't allowed to ask Trudeau questions, the peasant scribes can merely observe their regent.

And so the story “Trudeau's muted trip to Kelowna a Liberal success” was penned by a local B.C. reporter.

As Ezra explained, this is what Trudeau-approved journalism looks like:

Obedient. Cringeworthy. Propaganda. Humiliating. But they do it, because they’re beggars.

We don’t do that. But we’re amongst the only ones who don’t take government money.

You know, sometimes countries become dictatorships overnight — in a revolution. But sometimes it happens slowly, step by step. Hitler because chancellor in 1933; it took him six years to fully corrupt Germany and turn it into his Nazi dictatorship. Venezuela didn’t become a dictatorship overnight, either.

This monologue is just an excerpt from a full episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To see new monologues, interviews with guests and more every weeknight, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today.

Justin Trudeau British Columbia Canada Media Party News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.