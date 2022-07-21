Trudeau wants no scrutiny and the Media Party complies
While visiting B.C., the prime minister demanded journalists remain quiet while covering him. Like faithful servants, the Media Party complied.
What does Justin Trudeau-approved journalism look like? Well, on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we found a near perfect example.
The prime minister is on a tour in British Columbia, visiting the Okanagan region. Naturally, some members of the media are accompanying Trudeau. There's just one catch — the media isn't allowed to ask Trudeau questions, the peasant scribes can merely observe their regent.
And so the story “Trudeau's muted trip to Kelowna a Liberal success” was penned by a local B.C. reporter.
As Ezra explained, this is what Trudeau-approved journalism looks like:
Obedient. Cringeworthy. Propaganda. Humiliating. But they do it, because they’re beggars.
We don’t do that. But we’re amongst the only ones who don’t take government money.
You know, sometimes countries become dictatorships overnight — in a revolution. But sometimes it happens slowly, step by step. Hitler because chancellor in 1933; it took him six years to fully corrupt Germany and turn it into his Nazi dictatorship. Venezuela didn’t become a dictatorship overnight, either.
This monologue is just an excerpt from a full episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To see new monologues, interviews with guests and more every weeknight, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.