Trudeau wants to seize the Prairies natural resources | Lorne Gunter

Justice Minister David Lametti, the man chosen by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to replace Jody Wilson-Raybould, the Indigenous woman Trudeau forced out of cabinet, made a startling revelation recently: the federal government is interested in seizing control of the Prairie provinces natural resources.

Lametti acknowledged this while speaking to a group of Indigenous officials after a previous speaker said, “Those resources were given to provinces without ever asking one Indian if it was okay to do that or what benefits would the First Nations expect to receive by Canada consenting to that arrangement,” Wind Speaker reported.

The justice minister then said he would explore revoking the provinces control over the resources, adding “I do commit to looking at that, but it won't be uncontroversial.”

Lorne Gunter of the Edmonton Sun joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to reflect on Lametti's endorsement of this radical idea.

Responding to the likelihood of this taking place, Lorne told Ezra:

Can I see a situation under which the Canadian Supreme Court uses the UN declaration on the rights of Indigenous persons to change the Canadian Constitution and override the natural resources powers of the provinces? Yes, I can see that. Do I think it's likely? No, but is it possible? Yes, it's possible. And at that point then, kiss Western Canada goodbye, because I will be the first person — if there isn't a separatist party in place at that point, I will start one.

