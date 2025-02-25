Trudeau won't rule out sending Canadian troops to Ukraine to help secure peace deal

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how despite Justin Trudeau's limited time left in office, the prime minister announced that Canadian soldiers could be deployed to Ukraine under a peace deal to end the war with Russia.

While peace talks between Russia and the U.S. offer encouraging signs of progress in resolving the conflict, Trudeau doubled down on his staunch support for Ukraine, pledging over two dozen infantry fighting vehicles to help them 'win' the war.

Trudeau made the announcement at a peace and security conference in Kyiv, where he also committed to sending Ukraine $5 billion using seized Russian assets.

"Many other NATO country leaders talk about 'victory'—Trudeau included—but they never quite explain what victory means in the case of Ukraine, other than continuing to fight," said Ezra.

"What would victory look like in Ukraine?" he asked.

"Recapturing all of the land Ukraine has lost to Russia in the past three years? Or perhaps retaking the Crimea as well — that’s land Russia invaded and annexed in 2014. How would that be done, given that Russia has three times the population and ten times the artillery?" added Ezra.

While speaking at the conference, Trudeau said that "everything is on the table" when asked about the possibility of sending Canadian soldiers alongside European soldiers on the ground in Ukraine.

The prime minister added that the prospect of sending Canadian troops to help implement a ceasefire agreement “is something to take very, very seriously.”

Since the beginning of the conflict in 2022, Canada has provided Ukraine with over $19 billion in military aid, humanitarian aid, and financial assistance.