Trudeau's 'antics' off-putting to Americans as trade tensions continue

Trade tensions continue to escalate between Canada and the United States, as leaders on both sides of the border continue to raise tariffs on various products.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak joined Ezra to discuss the relationship between the two nations and their similar-but-unique identities.

With President Donald Trump continuing to suggest Canada could become the 51st state, Joel explained how the two countries share a common history but are still different.

“The essence of being Canadian is something different [than being American], something special” Joel said, reflecting on his travels to Montreal as a child.

“I'm not Canadian so maybe I'm not the best place to decide what that is or ought to be, but there's something special about being Canadian — just as there's something special about being American but it's not the same thing.”

Describing it as a “sibling rivalry,” Joel said there's a “very productive relationship to be had” between Canada and the U.S.

“I do think that the Trudeau version of Canadianism, if you want to call it that, is a kind of parody of a stereotype that Americans have about Canadians,” he said, “which is that they're too liberal and too alternative, and if I can be crude, too kind of unmanly.”