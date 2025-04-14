Trudeau’s Brother Booted From Trudeau Foundation

The Trudeau Foundation has cut all ties with the Trudeau family following a successful audit. Alexandre Trudeau, brother to former prime minister Justin Trudeau, once backed a donation from friends of the Chinese Communist Party.

“In 2024 with a new Board and management in place the Foundation implemented important governance changes to enhance its independence,” management wrote in a new Annual Report. “The bylaws were updated and representatives of both the family of Pierre Elliot Trudeau and the Government of Canada formally ended their roles in the Foundation’s governance.”

“Alexandre Trudeau, representing the Trudeau family, relinquished his role effective in November 2024 while the Foundation and the Government of Canada terminated their formal ties in July,” said the report. “These changes mark a significant step forward.”

Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre tells a House committee that he "has no reason to believe" that the motives of a Chinese Communist-linked donation to the Trudeau Foundation he signed off on were "not honourable."https://t.co/odt7BBkJAm pic.twitter.com/MWfWtyeKDR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 3, 2023

The CEO and board of the Trudeau Foundation resigned in 2023 after ignoring warnings from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) about a large donation from China, which Alexandre Trudeau endorsed, reported Blacklock’s.

The Annual Report stated that the donation led to “media scrutiny and politicization” of the Foundation, and the funds were returned after allegations of foreign influence.

Anonymous sources revealed that Chinese diplomats and their proxies interfered in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections to defeat Conservative politicians seen as unfriendly to Beijing.

Alexandre Trudeau told the Commons ethics committee in 2023 that he never questioned a donation from Millennium Golden Eagle International, a Beijing firm linked to Chinese state entities, and didn't think there was any interference.

“I have no reason to believe their motives were not honourable,” he said at the time. “The idea that there was a set-up here I just think is patently false.”

Trudeau Family's out at taxpayer-funded Trudeau Foundation.

Ex PM's brother is replaced as executive director after Foundation goes thru 15-month @CanRevAgency audit. https://t.co/BkmIwjgQ8F #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ODfKR8nIsE — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) April 14, 2025

"Did you know with whom you were dealing?" asked New Democrat MP Matthew Green. "Yes, absolutely," replied Trudeau.

"You know the regime tries to interfere with Western democracies?" asked Conservative MP Luc Berthold. "I never thought there was any interference," replied Trudeau.

Former foundation head, Morris Rosenberg, claimed the first installment was "not recorded as a foreign donation since a Canadian entity paid it." Trudeau provided no explanation at the time.

Instead he claimed there was no foreign interference issue. “No state and no individual attempted to influence the Canadian government through the Foundation.”

The former prime minister’s brother earlier praised the Chinese Communist Party with unspecified achievements. “We need to recognize certain accomplishments of that regime.”

Trudeau visited China "once or twice a year for about 10 years" until 2015. "I like to travel in China and observe things that are not easily seen," he said.

The Canada Revenue Agency audited the Foundation last September and found the Chinese donations were legitimate. It followed questioning of Revenue Commissioner Bob Hamilton on May 11, 2023.

“If we see turmoil, if we have some suspicions that maybe things aren’t working as well, we might not necessarily go in depending on what we think but it could be something we factor in,” he said before the public accounts committee.

Parliament established the Foundation in 2002 with a $125 million taxpayer-funded endowment.