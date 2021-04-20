Trudeau's budget includes new legal support for asylum seekers

Justin Trudeau's 2021 budget includes millions of dollars for “legal information and advice for racialized Canadians and asylum seekers.”

The investments were listed on page 284 of Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience.

Here's what the budget proposes:

Enhancing Legal Support for Vulnerable Communities

The government is committed to building a strong justice system and ensuring fair outcomes for all involved. That is why the government is making investments to support access to legal information and advice for racialized Canadians and asylum seekers.

Budget 2021 proposes to provide $21.5 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, for a Racialized Communities Legal Support Initiative. This would support organizations that provide free public legal education and information as well as organizations that provide legal services and advice to racialized communities.

Budget 2021 also proposes to provide an additional $26.8 million, in 2021-22, to enable participating provinces to maintain immigration and refugee legal aid support for asylum seekers, while protecting the efficiency and integrity of the asylum system.