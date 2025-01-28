Trudeau's ketchup catastrophe: PM gets it wrong again as trade war with Trump brews

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid dig into Justin Trudeau's comments on a pending trade war with the United States.

  January 28, 2025

Justin Trudeau was left red faced recently after ketchup makers Kraft Heinz said the prime minister made misleading comments regarding its manufacturing. The ketchup kerfuffle led to the company making a statement, clarifying that its product is made in Canada using Canadian tomatoes.

Users on social media were quick to point out that the company has a factory in Trudeau's Montreal-area riding of Papineau.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid compared the early success of President Donald Trump's term south of the border while contrasting it the Trudeau Liberals floundering leadership.

In the past, Heinz had withdrawn from production in Canada before returning in 2020 — something David Menzies confessed he was not aware of.

“However, if I were to write an article, or do a commentary on Heinz or ketchup in general. Or, if I was not a journalist, if I was a politician about to make a speech. I would research in advance, so that I have all my ducks in order!” he said. “Was I ignorant about this like our prime minister? Yes, I was, folks. Did I report anything publicly without first fact checking it?”

Instead, David said Trudeau or one of his numerous staffers should have done a “10-second Google search” to know the truth about where Heinz makes its product. 

“Just eat a Canadian tomato,” suggested Sheila. “Stay away from the ketchup wars altogether, because the real ketchup war is on your blood sugar, it's on your pancreas. Stay away from it,” she joked.

