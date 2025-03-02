Trudeau's lavish lifestyle: $81,000 on groceries while Canadians struggle

Justin Trudeau is at it again — living large while the rest of us tighten our belts. This time? He’s billing taxpayers a jaw-dropping $81,000 for groceries in just one year, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

That’s right, folks — while you’re counting every dollar at the checkout, Trudeau is feasting like royalty on your hard-earned money.

This is the same guy who, in 2019, spent $370,000 on in-flight catering on one junket while globetrotting on the government Airbus, washing it down with $3,200 worth of wine and beer, as reported by Rebel News.

But hey, remember when he tried to lecture us about the environment and banned single use plastics? Back in 2019, he spent over $1,000 on those ridiculous “drink-box-water-bottle sorta things” — that’s according to the National Post.

Regular Canadians are too wasteful with single-use plastics, you see, so Trudeau virtue-signals, banning plastic straws by categorizing them as the same level of toxin as lead, asbestos and mercury.

And yet, despite banning single-use plastics to “save the environment,” he still won't just fill up his glass from the sink like a normal person. Instead, he has taxpayers footing the bill for his premium water preferences.

Speaking of being out of touch, did you catch the latest Liberal leadership debate? Not a single one of these out-of-touch elitists had any idea what a pound of ground beef costs.

Not a clue! The presumed next leader, Mark Carney, stayed utterly silent. They don't grocery shop like the rest of us.

They have us—hardworking, taxpaying Canadians—footing the bill for their caviar and filet mignon directly, or covering off their inflated salaries, or subsidizing their businesses with inflated sole sourced contracts, or watching as their shareholders get richer while we get poorer thanks to their questionable ethics and cozy connections.

Canadians are struggling. Food prices are through the roof, thanks to carbon taxes and Liberal economic mismanagement. Families are forced to make tough choices every single day.

But not Trudeau. Oh no, his fridge is full, and his bar cart is stocked—all courtesy of you. So, tell me, Liberals, when do Canadians get a break? When do we get to put groceries on our tables without sacrificing something else?

Because right now, the only thing these Liberal cronies seem interested in is feeding their own appetites while the rest of us tighten our belts.

Unbelievable. Just another day in Trudeau’s Canada.

Please sign our petition to demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders!

Demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders!

After nine years of reckless spending, the Trudeau government has driven inflation and economic hardship, while wasting taxpayer dollars on bloated bureaucracy, vanity projects, and failed initiatives. Canadians deserve answers, not secrecy and arrogance.

By signing this petition, you are joining the fight to uncover government waste and demand accountability for every dollar spent. Let's hold our leaders responsible and protect our hard-earned money!

