Trudeau's press gatekeeper says only 'his media' can ask questions

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1040 Donors

Goal: 2021 Donors Donate

Justin Trudeau won't say which news companies received funding from his most recent $61 million payout. His Liberal Party brands itself as a transparent, accepting and progressive party, and yet it doesn't come as advertised.

It was obviously very progressive of Trudeau to ban me from a Markham, Ont. campaign event on August 17, and to give Canadian millions of tax dollars to media companies when the country's inflation rate was at 3.7% in July.

But this is the new normal for media companies that are failing to attract viewers — they are handed money by the government that is taken from people who don't watch or know them.