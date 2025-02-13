Trudeau’s successor to receive a $15,800 raise: report

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says taxpayers can expect another pay increase for parliamentarians, despite prorogation.

“Instead of padding their pockets again this year, it’s time for MPs to stand up for taxpayers and demand an end to these pay raises,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Canadians can’t afford one more dollar going to highly paid politicians and MPs who don't deserve another raise.”

The advocacy group estimates members of Parliament will take a 3.9% pay raise on April 1, similar to previous years. The Liberals have not frozen pay once with Justin Trudeau as prime minister.

Though Trudeau is set to resign as prime minister on March 9, the federal government has not clarified if a pay freeze will transpire under his successor, slated to be either Mark Carney or Chrystia Freeland.

A backbench MP’s salary is currently $203,100. Meanwhile, a minister collects $299,900 and the prime minister takes home $406,200 annually.

MPs give themselves pay raises each year on April 1, based on the average annual increase in union contracts with corporations that have 500 or more employees.

Using federal data from corporate union contracts, the Taxpayers Federation predicts a 3.9% raise over 2024 earnings, which amounts to an extra $7,900 for backbench MPs, $11,600 for ministers and $15,800 for the prime minister.

After this year’s pay raise, backbench MPs will receive a $211,000 annual salary, according to CTF estimates. A minister will collect $311,500 and the prime minister will take home $422,000.

“We haven’t heard a single MP from any party forcefully try to stop the pay raise,” Terrazzano said. Their pre-pandemic salaries were $178,900, $264,400, and $357,800, respectively.

Adding insult to injury, Trudeau prorogued Parliament on January 6, owing to incessant Liberal infighting. The order remains in place until March 24, with a spring election likely to follow.

Parliament only needs to sit once every 12 months, according to the Constitution. The only hurdle to a prolonged prorogation is money, as the Liberal Party cannot approve funding outside the parliamentary process.

The House of Commons quietly approved $21.6 billion in funding last December to sustain the federal civil service through March 31, 2025.

Should another pay hike follow, it must receive majority support from MPs next month. A non-confidence vote is slated for March 26.

Leger polling released by the CTF shows 79% of Canadians opposed the MP pay raise in 2022, slightly increasing to 80% in 2023 and 2024.

“The poll results are crystal clear: Canadians don’t think MPs deserve another pay raise,” said Terrazzano, who claims only politicians themselves support continued pay hikes. Meanwhile, the average annual salary among all full-time workers is $67,000, according to Statistics Canada.

The previous Conservative government froze MP salaries following the 2008/09 global recession—a measure of goodwill lasting until 2013, but not reciprocated by the Liberals.

“Canadians need MPs who will be champions for taxpayers and demand an end to these pay raises,” Terrazzano said, as federal officials have yet to say otherwise.

A shadow committee consisting of privy council members and senior opposition party members oversees MP salaries. Rebel News attempted to reach the Conservative Party of Canada for comment but did not hear at publication.