Trudeau's weak response to International Criminal Court seeking warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu

This week, the International Criminal Court announced it was seeking warrants for the leaders of both Israel and Hamas for crimes committed during the conflict that broke out following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, terror attack against Israel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the situation as "troubling," and said the court was creating a false equivalency between the leaders of Israel, a democratic state, and Hamas, a group listed on Canada's list of terrorist organizations.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at the court's decision and Trudeau's tepid response to the development.

The prime minister's supposed outrage at the false equivalency, Ezra said, was a guise for what Trudeau wasn't saying: