Trudeau's weak response to International Criminal Court seeking warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu
'Trudeau actually agreed with the plan to arrest Netanyahu, he just misdirected attention to his rage about the false equivalency,' said Ezra Levant.
This week, the International Criminal Court announced it was seeking warrants for the leaders of both Israel and Hamas for crimes committed during the conflict that broke out following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, terror attack against Israel.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the situation as "troubling," and said the court was creating a false equivalency between the leaders of Israel, a democratic state, and Hamas, a group listed on Canada's list of terrorist organizations.
On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at the court's decision and Trudeau's tepid response to the development.
The prime minister's supposed outrage at the false equivalency, Ezra said, was a guise for what Trudeau wasn't saying:
You'll notice that he focuses his outrage on the fact that the ICC also said Hamas is a terrorist organization, which, of course, it is. And he was raging at the false equivalency that the ICC treats a democracy and a terrorist group. OK, thank you very little, appreciate that.
But what do you have to say about the ICC itself and their decision? So, while Trudeau raged against the false equivalency — a false equivalency is not a call to arrest someone. What about the call to arrest Israel's prime minister?
Well, if you listen clearly, Trudeau never said he was against it. In fact, he clearly said that Canada needs to respect the ICC. Trudeau actually agreed with the plan to arrest Netanyahu, he just misdirected attention to his rage about the false equivalency.
