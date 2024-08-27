Trump adds Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard to transition team

Trump campaign senior advisor Brian Hughes stated, "As President Trump's broad coalition of supporters and endorsers expands across partisan lines, we are proud that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Trump/Vance Transition team. We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team as we work to restore America's greatness."

The transition team, responsible for staffing and policy decisions should Trump win the November 5 presidential election, already includes Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric, running mate Senator JD Vance of Ohio, former WWE CEO Linda McMahon, and Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick.

Kennedy, who suspended his independent presidential campaign last Friday, told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a recent interview, "I've been asked to go on to the transition team you know to help pick the people who will be running the government. And I'm looking forward to that."

This collaboration marks a significant shift in the relationship between Trump and Kennedy, who had previously exchanged harsh criticisms during their separate campaign trails. Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in 2022, has reportedly been assisting Trump in debate preparation against Harris.

The specific roles for Kennedy and Gabbard within the transition team have not been disclosed, and Gabbard has not yet commented on her involvement.