Trump admin released JFK assassination files with no redactions

President Trump said 80,000 files were released, but it is unclear how many of those have already been made public.

Previously classified documents relating to the 1963 assassination of then President John F. Kennedy were released late Tuesday evening following an executive order by President Donald Trump. The National Archives released millions of pages, most of which were already public.

Trump said that 80,000 files were released, but it is unclear how many of those have already been made public. “We have a tremendous amount of paper. You’ve got a lot of reading,” he said while visiting the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

Approximately 3,000 records related to the presidential assassination had not been released, and the FBI recently discovered 2,400 more, reported the Associated Press.

According to Jefferson Morley, vice president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation which maintains a database on JFK assassination files, the release left out two-thirds of promised documents, reported the Independent

JFK was the 35th president of the United States who was assassinated while riding in a presidential motorcade in Dallas Texas on November 22, 1963. Following the shooting, the motorcade rushed to a nearby hospital where Kennedy was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes later.

Many experts believe the newly released documents won't contain shocking revelations, but interest in the JFK assassination remains high. 

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963. Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested for the shooting but was killed by Jack Ruby two days later. 

The Warren Commission later concluded that Oswald alone assassinated JFK, but alternative theories persist.

By 2017, all documents related to the assassination had to be disclosed publicly, unless a sitting president made exemptions. Files continued to be released under the Biden administration, though some remained unseen.

Trump promised to release all remaining JFK files during his first term, but withheld some, citing national security concerns. Some files remained unseen even under President Joe Biden.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-19 20:59:02 -0400 Flag
    I hope Pierre Poilievre is as transparent about Trudeau’s long tenure of waste and corruption.