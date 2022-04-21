Trump-appointed judge blocks Biden's transit mask mandate
Naturally, the judge sits in the freedom-minded state of Florida.
A federal judge in the United States recently ruled the Biden administration's mask mandate for public transit — which required passengers on planes, trains and busses to wear masks — was a government overreach.
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to a federal judge, appointed during the Trump administration, who ruled that the CDC overstepped its authority by requiring travellers on planes, trains and busses to wear masks in the U.S.
Hey, imagine Canada had judges like that?
- By Rebel News
