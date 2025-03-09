Trump bashes Canada's dairy cartel for 'ripping off' Americans

Canada-U.S. relations continue to deteriorate following another tariff threat from President Donald Trump.

He imposed 25% tariffs on Canada last Tuesday for not addressing its porous borders. In response, Canada introduced a 25% levy on $30 billion worth of American products.

Trump then delayed tariffs again, before threatening a 250% border tax on Canadian dairy to end the week.

The Bloc Québécois proposed supply chain legislation last fall that would have barred dairy, poultry and eggs from future free trade deals. The current supply chain permits Ottawa to set prices and limit imports.

🚨U.S. President Donald Trump puts a “tremendously high tariff” on Canadian dairy at 250%



“They make it impossible for us to sell our lumber or dairy products,” he said, claiming Canada has been ripping off American producers for years. pic.twitter.com/A6fFt8COVo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2025

"They make it impossible for us to sell our dairy products in Canada," Trump told reporters from the Oval Office. "Our numbers are a tiny fraction of that—almost nonexistent."

He was cryptic Friday afternoon on when the proposed tariff would become a reality. "We may do it as early as today or we'll wait till Monday or Tuesday."

"It's not fair, never has been fair, and they've treated our farmers badly," Trump said of Canada. Gunn Reid called the protectionist policies "unscientific nonsense."

"I'm happy to address some of the like milk cartel's arguments for this stuff because it's absolute baloney," said Sheila Gunn Reid, chief reporter for Rebel News.

"I wish they would just be honest," she added. "I wish they would just say, 'look, we are inflating the market price and cheering for tariffs because it makes us richer.'"

Should the trade war remain unresolved, the Liberal government will expand counter-tariffs to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in three weeks time.