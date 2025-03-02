Trump BASHES Poilievre for being 'Canada First'

U.S. President Donald Trump doesn't seem to like Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, simply because he's not a "MAGA guy."

"Well, no, he's a Canadian—he should be Canada first," said Rebel News Chief Editor Sheila Gunn Reid.

In a recent interview with The Spectator, Trump was noticeably bothered by his Conservative counterpart. “I don’t like what he’s saying about me. It’s just not positive. And we’ve done a great job,” Trump said on Poilievre.

The 47th President earlier signed an executive order for 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, with “reciprocal tariffs” expected on April 2. The Official Opposition is prepared to table retaliatory tariffs should they form the government, with Pierre Poilievre denouncing Trump’s tariff action as “unjustified.”

Trump’s inaugural threat on all Canadian imports follows broader concerns on illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking into the United States, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed to adequately address.

"He came out swinging at the beginning saying ... Trudeau did [this] to us," continued Gunn Reid. "I really think he should focus more on that [than attacking Poilievre]."

