Trump becomes main focus in Meng Wanzhou extradition case

Huawei princess Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearings resumed at the Vancouver Supreme Court last week, with former U.S. President Donald Trump as a hot topic. Meng’s lawyers focused heavily on Trump’s alleged influence on the case, arguing that the extradition case should be tossed because of alleged political interference by Trump.

Meng is the chief financial officer of Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications company, which has also been designated a National Security Threat by the U.S. Federal Communication Commission.

In 2018, Meng was arrested in Canada on charges of fraud and conspiracy, after the U.S. alleged that she and Huawei misled the bank of HSBC in connection with possible violations of American trade sanctions against Iran.

Just nine days later, Communist China vindictively snatched up and detained two Canadian civilians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who are still suffering in cells while Meng lives a life of luxury in Vancouver. That life of luxury includes the Trudeau government allowing Meng’s family to travel to visit her around the holidays when borders were supposedly closed, and the rest of us in Canada were forbidden to gather with our loved ones.

In today's report, I discuss some of the arguments brought forward by Meng's lawyers, such as Richard Peck, and those made by the Canadian government's lawyers, including Robert Frater.

