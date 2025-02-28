Trump boots Zelenskyy from White House following 'shouting match'

U.S. President Donald Trump sparred with his Ukrainian counterpart at the White House just hours ago, leading to his prompt exit from the Oval Office in disgrace.

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Trump said in a social media post following the ordeal.

"I don’t want advantage, I want peace,” claimed Trump. “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace.”

Talks became increasingly hostile after Vice President JD Vance defended Trump’s efforts to negotiate a peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“What kind of diplomacy, JD, [are you] speaking about?” replied Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who then asked for additional military and humanitarian aid.

Trump interrupted Ukraine’s leader, telling him to “be grateful” for the tens of billions in aid already given by U.S. taxpayers. “You have to be more thankful. You don’t have the cards,” Trump said. “With us, you have the cards. But without us, you don’t have any cards.”

Zelenskyy rebutted, saying, “everybody has problems, even [the U.S.], but you have a nice ocean and don’t feel it now, but you will feel it in the future.”

President Trump, raising his voice, said: “I’ve empowered you to be a tough guy, and I don’t think you’d be a tough guy without the United States.”

Trump then claimed Ukraine was “not really in a good position right now” and that Zelenskyy was “gambling with World War III,” and at one point said, “it’s gonna be a very hard thing to do business like this.”

“You’re either gonna make a deal or we are out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s gonna be pretty, but you’ll fight it out.”

A scheduled press conference involving Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance was subsequently canceled.

Vice President Vance also told Zelenskyy to “just say thank you” after accusing him of being disrespectful.

“Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you president, Congress, and the American people,” he posted to social media following the meeting. “Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”