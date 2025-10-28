Trump calls Doug Ford's anti-tariff ad 'dishonest' and 'crooked'

Doug Ford's recent campaign-style attack ad, which selectively edited a speech by Ronald Reagan to criticize Republicans, has severely damaged Canada-U.S. relations and jeopardized the renegotiation of the Canada-U.S. free trade agreement.

The partisan move angered President Donald Trump, who described the ad as "crooked" and "dishonest," leading to an additional 10% tariff on Canadian goods.

Despite the negative repercussions, Ford claims the ad was a success, citing a billion impressions and calls from various countries. However, critics argue these are largely "hate clicks" and that the only call that matters is from Trump, which has not happened.

Though Reagan's 1987 speech opposed tariffs, he implemented tariffs on Japanese, European, and Canadian goods during his presidency. The Ronald Reagan Library claims the Ontario government's ad misused his remarks without permission, hinting at a lawsuit.

Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall criticized Ford's "asinine" actions, including threats to the US and a Crown Royal photo-op, as detrimental to Canada's economy, especially with the upcoming USMCA expiration. Wall urges focusing on the trade deal over Ford's "Wile E. Coyote tactics."

The ad's approval process has also come under scrutiny.

Ontario Finance Minister confirmed federal government involvement, and Premier Ford believes Prime Minister Carney approved it, though Carney's office attributes approval to "Carney's people." The ad's production by an external agency with ties to the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party raises concerns about insider dealings.

Canada's economy heavily relies on the U.S. (70% of its trade), giving it little leverage. Thus, Ford's "tough cop" approach to U.S. relations has damaged this relationship, alienating Trump and harming Canada's economic interests.