Trump continues to 'troll' Canada, Justin Trudeau, after another tariff threat

President-elect Donald Trump proposed using "economic force" to pressure Canada into becoming the 51st state, citing a range of concerns including trade imbalances and military assistance.

Trump has continued his use of social media memes to 'troll' Canada following his comments at Mar-a-Lago where he reiterated that he intends to implement "substantial" tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico.

Trump trolls Trudeau again! pic.twitter.com/0cGqxxHEnp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2025

Trump explained that the U.S. absorbs Canada’s costs and could function without its products, such as cars and milk, highlighting the financial strain the trade relationship causes.

“We’ve been good neighbours, but we can’t do it forever,” Trump stated.

The incoming president voiced his frustration with the U.S.'s role in protecting Canada, suggesting the U.S. could thrive without Canada’s trade contributions.

Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow speaks out about annexation of Canada. pic.twitter.com/Xp1MidCV0Q — Ben Bankas (@BenBankas) January 8, 2025

"Canada, don't take our cars, our farm products, anything, so we won't take their products either. We basically protect Canada. We are spending hundreds of billions a year to take care of Canada. We lose in trade deficits,” he said.

"Canada and the United States, that would really be something": Trump expands on his tariff threat, saying Trudeau told him "Canada would dissolve" if it faced economic pressure from the US.



"Why are we supporting a country, $200 million+ a year. Our military is at their… pic.twitter.com/KAa6snPGtU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 7, 2025

Trump’s rhetoric continued as he called out Mexico, accusing the country of exploiting the U.S. through trade and being severely impacted by cartel violence.

Trump further escalated his trolling with a provocative meme posted on social media, showing a map with a borderless Canada and the U.S., both overlaid with the stars and stripes.

The U.S. leader made it clear that if Canada and Mexico did not act to curb illegal migration and drug flow across borders, he would introduce harsher measures, including new tariffs, during his second term.

