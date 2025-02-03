Trump delays Mexico tariffs, but Canada not spared

President Donald Trump has announced a one-month delay on tariffs against Mexico after securing a deal with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to boost border security. However, Canada was not included in the reprieve, meaning the 25% tariff on Canadian imports is still set to take effect.

Mexico will deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to its northern border to combat drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, and illegal immigration. The U.S. has also committed to enhancing efforts to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons into Mexico.

BREAKING: Mexican President Sheinbaum says the U.S. will delay a proposed 25% tariff on all goods coming into the country from Mexico for one month, after Mexico agreed to ramp up security at its border. https://t.co/C0hkuC5N2J — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 3, 2025

The tariffs, initially set to take effect on February 4, were part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to address issues related to illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Trudeau claims that Canada's border is secure (LOL). But after hearing from Trump, he's pouring $1.3 billion into border security.



Says fentanyl is bad ( his govt advocates giving hard drugs to addicts and reduced sentences for gang related crime, but okay) pic.twitter.com/V6aTH8rUol — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 2, 2025

While the suspension applies to Mexico, the U.S. is imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, a 10% tariff on Canadian oil, and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

Canada sells 4.3 million barrels of ethical oil to the U.S. every day, from oil companies largely owned by U.S. shareholders.



Who would you rather buy oil from? It would take years for the U.S. to ramp up its own production that much.



And: who would you rather us sell it to? https://t.co/tBhpMn43DE — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2025

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced retaliatory measures, including a 25% tariff on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods.

BREAKING: Trudeau announces 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods, with a staggered application over the next three weeks. pic.twitter.com/x00hQF03Zc — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 2, 2025

Economists warn that these tariffs could lead to higher consumer prices in the U.S. and potential job losses.