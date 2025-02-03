Trump delays Mexico tariffs, but Canada not spared

While granting Mexico a temporary reprieve from crushing tariffs, President Trump doesn't appear to be as willing to spare Canada.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   February 03, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

President Donald Trump has announced a one-month delay on tariffs against Mexico after securing a deal with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to boost border security. However, Canada was not included in the reprieve, meaning the 25% tariff on Canadian imports is still set to take effect.

Mexico will deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to its northern border to combat drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, and illegal immigration. The U.S. has also committed to enhancing efforts to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons into Mexico. 

The tariffs, initially set to take effect on February 4, were part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to address issues related to illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

While the suspension applies to Mexico, the U.S. is imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, a 10% tariff on Canadian oil, and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods. 

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced retaliatory measures, including a 25% tariff on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Economists warn that these tariffs could lead to higher consumer prices in the U.S. and potential job losses.

Call the Election!

16,366 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.