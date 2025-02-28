Trump eyes Alberta as he claims 'a lot' of Canadians want to join U.S.

A reporter recently asked President Donald Trump about the possibility of Alberta and/or Saskatchewan leaving Canada to join the U.S., something Trump claimed “a lot” of Canadians support.

While that likely depends on how you numerically define “a lot” — given polls show a significant majority of Canadians oppose the idea — the president has continued his rhetoric, telling Canadians they'd have cheaper taxes, better health care and security if they were to become the 51st state.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to the comments, expanding on how Justin Trudeau's failures as prime minister have weakened Canada to the point where people feel this way.

Recalling the demonization of fellow Canadians by the government during the pandemic, Tamara said now elected officials are all about "Team Canada" despite “completely” slighting those who stood up for freedom during the pandemic.

“Canadians are in a really rough spot right now,” added Tamara, which is why hearing things like “we'll lower your taxes” has such an appeal.

“Or when we've got a guy [Trump] that's saying, yeah, we'll build your pipelines,” Sheila said. “You know what that's like for an Albertan to hear? Justin Trudeau has said, repeatedly, there's no business case for natural gas exports and then Trump goes and strikes a deal with the people who came a calling to us first.”

