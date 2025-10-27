Trump hikes tariffs on Canada after Carney ‘approved’ anti-tariff ad

U.S. President Donald Trump is raising tariffs on Canada again. This time by 10%. The reason? He claims Ontario’s anti-tariff ad misrepresented Ronald Reagan's speech on trade protectionism.

Trump halted trade talks with Canada on October 23. Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded Friday, pausing the $75 million ad campaign.

“Canada was caught red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

Mark Carney bravely throws Doug Ford under the bus, even though it's been confirmed that Carney knew in advance all about the ads in question.



Carney really is an empty suit. Such lack of character. https://t.co/GyYWWTjb2p — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 27, 2025

Trump alleged Canada's ad campaign aimed to sway the U.S. Supreme Court's tariff hearing, calling it “FRAUD” intended to undermine U.S. interests.

“Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t!” he wrote. “Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD.”

Canadian imports to the U.S. face 35% tariffs, with exemptions for U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) products. Sectoral tariffs also apply to steel, aluminum, copper, autos, and lumber.

On October 25, Trump announced a 10% tariff increase on Canadian goods, in addition to current rates.

Federal Minister Dominic LeBlanc, responsible for U.S. trade, emphasized that trade negotiations with the U.S. are a federal duty. Ottawa is prepared to continue the recent constructive discussions with American counterparts.

LeBlanc said late on October 25 that the federal government “will remain focused” on direct engagement with the U.S. administration to achieve results benefiting workers and families in both countries.

Carney, meanwhile, stated his desire to resume trade discussions with the U.S., noting significant progress has been made and they await American readiness.

Speaking from Kuala Lumpur at the 47th ASEAN summit, Carney, representing Canada, stated he has not spoken with Trump. He hopes to expand Asian trade as Canada faces tariff pressure from the U.S.

The prime minister refused to comment on his displeasure with Ontario's premier regarding the ad campaign. Ford subsequently asserted that Carney had reviewed and approved the ads.

"They all knew exactly what the ad was": Trump says he won't be meeting with PM Carney "for a while" after Ontario rolled out an ad criticizing tariffs featuring a speech given by former president Reagan. pic.twitter.com/AerVnljOCv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 27, 2025

Trump halted trade talks Thursday after the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute condemned the ad for misrepresenting Reagan's remarks.

“The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address,” the organization stated on October 23, adding that the Ontario government “did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks.”

Reagan's April 25, 1987, radio address, cited in Ontario's ad, discussed free trade but began with new tariffs on Japanese semiconductors due to Japan's failure to enforce a trade agreement.

Reagan also championed free trade to Canadian leaders, noting its warm reception globally. He believed worldwide prosperity stems from rejecting protectionism and fostering fair, free competition

PM Carney is asked about President Trump insisting he doesn't want to speak with Canada "for a long time" as trade negotiations continue to unravel following Premier Ford's $75M ad featuring former president Reagan. pic.twitter.com/0XENBw830H — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 27, 2025

On October 24, Ford stated he discussed Trump's trade talk termination with Prime Minister Carney. Ontario will pause its campaign as of October 27, though it will run during the World Series.

Ford intended the ads to spark conversation about tariffs' impact on workers, aiming to unite “Reagan Republicans” against “MAGA Republicans.”

Ford and California Gov. Gavin Newsom later released a joint video, wagering on the World Series game between Toronto and Los Angeles while criticizing Trump’s tariffs.

Newsom desired “tariff-free friendship” between Ontario and California, despite Ford removing U.S. alcohol, including California wines, from Ontario’s shelves in response to tariffs.