Trump puts South African leader in hotseat over attacks on white farmers

President Donald Trump welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the White House this week, where the meeting between the two world leaders went viral online after Trump played a video highlighting attacks against white farmers in South Africa.

With their farms now “valueless” Trump said the fleeing Boers, named after the Dutch word for farmers “just want to get out with their life,” describing it as a “very serious” situation. In response, Ramaphosa refuted the claim before Trump asked the lights to be lowered and played a video showing the issues in South Africa.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared his thoughts on Trump's latest memorable moment with a fellow world leader at the White House.

“For six brutal minutes,” Donald Trump showed “the threats of genocide, violence, mass murder by a member of the South African parliament, Julius Malema, head of the EFF, the Economic Freedom Fighters,” Ezra said.

Though the EFF does have seats in the South African National Assembly, it only holds 39 out of 400.

“They're sort of like South Africa's NDP,” Ezra said, making a comparison to Canada's legislature. But mainstream politics in the country is so socialist that opposition parties, like Malema's EFF, pursue extremist policies.

Ramaphosa defended his government's coalition, saying Malema's extremists who chant “kill the Boer” were in the opposition.

“But Ramaphosa himself almost goes as far,” pointed out Ezra, showing video of the South African president calling for white farmers to have their lands taken away by the state.

“Of course there is anti-white racism,” he said. “There is all around the world. There is throughout Europe, there is in the racial grooming gangs in the U.K., where it's overwhelmingly Pakistani men raping working-class white girls.”

The media response to the meeting unanimously disputed Trump's portrayal of situation. The moment with Ramaphosa, however, is “exactly what Trump's voters wanted,” said Ezra.

“Donald Trump is against violence. He's against war, he's against war so much that I think the deep state wanted to knock him out,” he continued.

“Trump is deeply against the war between Russia and Ukraine. I believe he's against racism, too, and I think he's America First. What I mean by that is — he's not afraid to have foreign leaders in his office, and he'll say exactly what's on his mind, calling out things that many people in politics and diplomacy just never would do.”