Trump reignites 51st state rhetoric ahead of meeting with Carney

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid react to President Trump's latest comments on Canada becoming the 51st state ahead of his first meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

  May 05, 2025   |   News Analysis

Donald Trump brought discussions surrounding Canada becoming the United States' 51st state back to the forefront this past weekend during his sit-down interview with Kristen Welker on NBC's Meet the Press

The discussion comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to travel to the U.S. to meet with President Trump, the first meeting since the Liberals claimed a fourth consecutive electoral victory.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid weighed in on Trump's latest comments ahead of the upcoming discussion between the two leaders.

“I don't understand why he's saying that rhetoric,” David said, rattling off the importance of numerous crucial exports from Canada to the U.S., including oil and gas, steel, potash, nickel and uranium.

These exports are vital to states with a strong agriculture industry, many of which routinely send Republicans to Washington, David highlighted.

“I'm trying to figure out the end goal here of Donald Trump,” he wondered.

“I think it's just to weaken the Canadian economy,” speculated Sheila, pointing out that a rise in the price of gas and farming resources won't sit well with voters in those Republican states.

Trump's efforts may weaken the world economy while providing a boost to overall American dominance, she continued, but warned “people in middle America” will likely be stuck with the bill for trade tensions.

But with the recent re-election of the Liberals in Canada, Sheila suggested that the U.S. doesn't need to add another California to its electoral mix.

Addressing the upcoming meeting between Trump and Carney, she offered a word of advice to the Liberal leader: “think about Canadians, please.”

This means not rushing to the media afterwards, talking about how “Trump is a fascist, how he's illegitimate, how (the U.S.) should have elected a woman, how he's in the bag for Russia.”

Latest News

