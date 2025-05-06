Trump rejects lifting tariffs, talks 51st state during meeting with Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney travelled to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the first face-to-face interaction between the two national leaders since Canada's election.

While campaigning, Carney said Canada's past relationship with the United States was effectively over, though Monday's meeting suggested little had changed between the neighbours.

Gone, however, was the derisive “governor” title that Trump had attached to former prime minister Justin Trudeau, but the president reiterated his desire to see Canada become a part of the U.S. as the two answered questions from the media.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on the first meeting between the U.S. president and Canada's new prime minister.

“There's something quite exquisite about Mark Carney having to sit there and suck on his teeth while Trump tells him that Canadian taxes are too high, your health-care system is crap, and your military is totally decrepit and in disrepair. And he has to sit there and take it,” Sheila remarked.

Carney is the type of figure “accustomed to being listened to,” said Lise. “In that situation, it was extraordinarily uncomfortable for him to listen to Trump say that.”

Despite the rhetoric from Trump, Sheila said Carney was “carefully coached” to not engage in any inflammatory back-and-forth that “might invite the Zelensky treatment upon him,” recalling how Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance engaged in a heated conversation with the Ukrainian leader during his visit to the White House.

Lise noted how Trump highlighted issues surrounding automotives, steel and aluminum — “all Ontario's industries” — and said Premier Doug Ford had antagonized the U.S. administration in the run-up to the election.

Citing electoral results in Windsor, a former strong spot for the New Democrats that flipped to the Conservatives, Sheila said those impacted by tariffs “thought that Conservatives were the right ones to help them get around (tariffs).”

Speaking to those who voted for the Liberal leader because he was the best candidate to take on Trump — “he couldn't even get a word in edge wise. They laughed at him to his face in there, and Trump just said, 'that's just the way it is, those tariffs are staying.' Good job, Ontario Liberal boomers.”