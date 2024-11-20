Trump's anti-establishment Cabinet picks shock system as Trudeau urges caution

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Levant discussed the reaction to President-elect Donald Trump's controversial Cabinet picks after Justin Trudeau suggested they may not be trustworthy.

Trudeau was recently asked about Trump's Cabinet picks and specifically the president-elect's pick for director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

Speaking in response to a question about Gabbard — who has been accused of being a Russian asset by Democrats including Hillary Clinton — Trudeau said in part, "Sometimes political parties do strange things."

Levant discussed how it's astonishing the prime minister would suggest Trump's Cabinet picks are untrustworthy considering the barrage of foreign interference allegations the Trudeau Liberals have faced.

"This from the guy who has 11 MPs selected by China in the bosom of his government, it's just so gross," he said.

Levant also discussed Trudeau saying that he's "worried" about the U.S. stepping back on the fight against climate change after Trump's victory.

Speaking about Trudeau's response, Levant explained how the prime minister was essentially saying, "Well if Trump is backing away from climate extremism, if Trump is going full tilt on fracking, and coal and energy, well if Trump is rejecting climate cultism, that means there's more left for us here in Canada."

Other Trump Cabinet picks under the spotlight include Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, RFK Jr. to lead the HHS, and Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary. President-elect Trump is set to take the oath of office at his inauguration in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2025.