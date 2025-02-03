Trump’s tariffs on Canada: What you need to know

Trade tensions between the United States and Canada have escalated as President Donald Trump follows through on his word to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian exports.

Under the latest policy, Canadian goods will be subject to a 25% tariff, while oil and gas exports face a 10% tariff. Trump has stated that these tariffs are a purely economic decision aimed at benefiting the U.S. economy, rather than a negotiating tool.

President Trump says he's "not looking for a concession" as he announces 25% tariffs on Canada, describing the decision as "purely economic" and not a "negotiating tool." pic.twitter.com/5DYjZf7fY2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 31, 2025

The tariffs function as a tax that raises the price of imported goods and services, making them less appealing to domestic consumers. This move is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration aimed at boosting U.S. manufacturing and reducing dependence on foreign imports.

Specifically, the tariffs target key industries such as manufacturing, energy, and natural resources—sectors that are among Canada’s top exports. Trump’s strategy aims to make imported goods more expensive, thereby making domestic products not only more attractive to U.S. consumers but also enticing to companies to relocate their operations to the U.S.

This poses a particular challenge to the trade relationship as it pertains to oil and gas. For obvious reasons, the Canadian oil sands cannot simply be picked up and relocated to the U.S., meaning the tariffs on oil exports disproportionately hurt both Canadian producers and U.S. consumers, who rely heavily on Canadian energy supplies.

Trump says tariffs could increase on Canada if the Trudeau government takes retaliatory measures.



"If they want to play the game, I don't mind, we can play the game all they want," he says, adding he loves the people of Canada but disagrees with its leadership. pic.twitter.com/JzBOttJaL4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 3, 2025

One of Trump’s key arguments in the tariff discussions is that the U.S. subsidizes Canada, but this misrepresents the trade relationship. While Canada does maintain a trade surplus with the U.S., it is not a subsidy but rather a natural outcome of market dynamics. However, it is true that the U.S. shoulders the responsibility of defending Canadian airspace and Arctic waters, partly due to the Canadian federal government’s failure to meet NATO defence targets in recent years.

Despite the aggressive tariff measures, it’s crucial to point out that Canada’s oil sands and other key exports are irreplaceable, and the impact on the Canadian economy may ultimately outweigh the benefits for the U.S.

While concerns have been raised about the inconsistency in Trump’s tariff approach, particularly the 25% tariffs on Canada versus 10% on China, this overlooks an important pre-existing factor: U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods already range from 25-50%, including critical minerals, and up to 100% on electric vehicle imports.

The political fallout from the tariffs has been a melting pot over the last few weeks. Canada’s federal and provincial leaders claim to be united under a ‘Team Canada’ approach that has reacted with undiplomatic counter-tariffs, while some provincial leaders, particularly Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, have called for a more pragmatic, cooperative response.

Rhetoric in the mainstream media prompted White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to criticize the approach, spearheaded by Canada’s outgoing Prime Minister. "Justin Trudeau would be wise to speak directly with President Trump before making outlandish comments," she said.

"Justin Trudeau would be wise to talk directly to President Trump before pushing outlandish comments," says Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt in response to the PM's remarks about imposing retaliatory tariffs on the US.



Leavitt also asserted tariffs will still begin on Feb 1. pic.twitter.com/yOwezgzwcd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 31, 2025

The ongoing tariff dispute highlights the critical need for strong U.S.-Canada trade relations, especially given Canada’s heavy reliance on U.S. markets. One thing is clear: this situation has finally forced the political class to confront long-neglected issues like trade policies, energy independence, crime, border security, and mass immigration—topics that have been ignored for years, leaving everyday Canadians feeling sidelined.

While Trump’s decision to pause tariffs with Mexico shows that diplomacy can work, Canada’s current political gridlock and lack of effective diplomacy make it seem unlikely that a resolution is anywhere near.

BREAKING: Mexico has agreed to deploy 10,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in exchange for a one-month delay on President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs. pic.twitter.com/mPmnaNXHMB — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 3, 2025

The tariffs are an immediate economic challenge for a struggling Canada, adding more taxes on top of an already burdened population, where taxes have already outpaced the cost of all basic necessities combined, and the affordability crisis remains unchecked.