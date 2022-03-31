Trump says Putin should release info on Hunter Biden's alleged deals with Russian billionaire

Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump says that Russian President Vladimir Putin should release information on the alleged business deals conducted by Hunter Biden with Russian billionaire Elena Baturina.

Details of the alleged business deal originally surfaced following the New York Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020. Trump referenced an alleged $3.5 million wire transfer from Baturina to Hunter Biden’s investment firm, which was outlined in a report by Senate Republicans ahead of the 2020 election.

Last Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that she was unfamiliar with the claim when asked by a reporter from the Post.

“I’m not familiar with that claim. It doesn’t sound like it’s backed up by a lot of evidence. If you have evidence or specifics, I’m happy to discuss it further,” Psaki said at the briefing. “I’m not familiar with the report at all.”

Speaking in an interview on Real America’s Voice, Trump expressed his desire to see Putin release the details on Hunter Biden’s dealings in the country.

“As long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain … why did the mayor of Moscow's wife give the Bidens, both of them, $3.5 million? That's a lot of money. She gave them $3.5 million,” Trump said in the interview, which was conducted at his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago. “So, now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer.”

He added that the Russian president “now would be willing to probably give that answer.”

Trump’s remarks were criticized by Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who called Putin “one of the worst people on the planet.”

“I don't think Vladimir Putin ought to be one of the people we go to for favours right now,” he said to reporters in Washington D.C., adding that “America shouldn't be asking for favours.”