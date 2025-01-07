Trump says U.S. could use 'economic force' to annex Canada

Donald Trump expanded on his threat to impose tariffs on Canada, claiming the United States could use “economic force” to annex its northern neighbour.

The president-elect was asked about whether he was willing to use military force, something he said he wouldn't rule out regarding Panama or Greenland, and instead said that financial pressure could be used to takeover Canada.

“Canada and the United States, that would really be something,” Trump said Tuesday afternoon. “You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like,” he added, noting it would “also be much better for national security.”

The incoming American leader said the U.S. spends “hundreds of billions a year to take care of Canada.” Trump took aim at Canada's industries, saying Americans “don't need” Canadian-made cars, lumber and dairy.

“They should be a state, that's what I told Trudeau when he came down,” Trump said, claiming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told him “Canada would dissolve” under economic pressure from the U.S.

“We are not treated well, as you know, by Canada” the president-elect said during Tuesday's press conference. He also reiterated his comments urging hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to run for prime minister.

“We're going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada, because Canada, they [illegal immigrants] come through Canada too. And the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers, so we're going to make up for that by putting tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Substantial tariffs.”

In response to the U.S. threats, and because of the ineffectiveness of Trudeau's federal government, Canadian premiers have been tackling border security in an effort to address Trump's threats.

In mid-December, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced her government was implementing a slate of new border measures.

“We cannot take concerns about border security lightly,” Smith said at the time. “By establishing this new team of sheriffs at our southern border, we are actively working to address security concerns and stop the criminals whose activities are destroying lives on both sides of the border.”

Premier Doug Ford's government also revealed new measures on Tuesday.

“Ontario has been calling on the federal government to step up and address safety and security concerns at the border. We need to see words turned into visible action,” Ford said in a statement.

Trump will officially be sworn in as U.S. president on January 20.