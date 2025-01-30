Trump SLAMS CNN reporter in clash over DEI air crash blame

Donald Trump launched a fiery exchange with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a press conference on Thursday, rejecting her accusation that he was prematurely blaming Democrats and diversity policies for a deadly Washington DC air crash.

JUST IN: President Trump implies CNN’s Kaitlan Collins is stupid during a press conference on the Reagan Airport tragedy.



Collins: “You are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and air traffic control… Don't you think you're getting ahead of the investigation right now?”



Trump:… pic.twitter.com/kp6HWsDtr2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 30, 2025

“We don’t yet know the names of the 67 people [who] were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and air traffic control, and seemingly the member of the US military who was flying the Black Hawk helicopter,” Collins said. “Don’t you think you’re getting ahead of the investigation right now?”

“I don’t think so at all,” Trump shot back.

“I don’t think the names of the people — you mean the names of the people that are on the plane — you think that’s going to make a difference?”

Collins pressed further: “Does it comfort their family to hear you blaming DEI policies?”

Trump responded that he could provide a list of victims’ names and said the White House was in close coordination with American Airlines and the military before taking a swipe at Collins, who recently became CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent.

“I think that’s not a very smart question,” he said.

As Collins insisted he was “blaming air traffic controllers,” Trump cut her off.

“I’m surprised coming from you,” he said.

The tense exchange followed the previous night’s midair collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. All 67 people on board the two aircraft perished.

Minutes after the DCA plane crash, CNN anchor Abby Phillip is already trying to blame the Trump admin for the crash.



Callous and yet so entirely predictable. pic.twitter.com/FEhZkeey8b — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 30, 2025

During the press conference, Trump condemned former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, accusing them of lowering air traffic controller standards for diversity initiatives.

“I changed the Obama standards from very mediocre at best to extraordinary. You remember that, only the highest aptitude, the highest intellect, and psychologically superior people were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers,” he said.

“And then when I left office and Biden took over, he changed them back to lower than ever before. I put safety first. Obama, Biden, and the Democrats put policy first, and they put politics at a level that nobody’s ever seen because this was the lowest level.”

Reporter: Do you have a plan to go visit the [crash] site?



Trump: What's the site? The water? Do you want me to go swimming?! pic.twitter.com/91y6GBvppC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

Trump also took aim at former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, calling him a “disaster” who had ran the FAA “right into the ground with his diversity.”

“The FAA diversity push includes focus on hiring people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities. That is amazing,” Trump said, adding that he was not yet certain who was responsible for the crash.

“The FAA website states they include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism — all qualified for the position of a controller.”

“The FAA — another story — determined that the workforce was too white. They actually came out with a directive, too white, and we want the people that are competent,” he said.

“We’ll restore faith in American air travel, I’ll have more to say about that.”

