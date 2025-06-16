Trump takes aim at Democrat-run sanctuary cities at G7

President Donald Trump took aim at Democrat-run sanctuary cities for harbouring illegal immigrants while speaking to reporters at the G7 in Alberta, reiterating comments he made in a post on his Truth Social platform Sunday night.

Pointing to cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, specifically shaming the latter as being “overrun by criminals,” Trump reaffirmed his commitment to deportations following “No Kings” protests across the U.S. and other Western nations over the weekend.

“Many” of the rioters who opposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) efforts in Los Angeles were not people from the city or the state of California, the president said.

Trump slammed Joe Biden for failing to secure the border, saying his Democratic predecessor “allowed 21 million people to come into our country.”

“Of that, vast numbers of those people were murders, killers, people from gangs, people from jails,” Trump asserted, noting “most of those people are in the cities — all Democrat-run cities.”

On Truth Social, the Republican president called on ICE officials “to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

Cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago “are the core of the Democrat Power Center,” he wrote, warning the influx of illegal immigrants allows Democrats to “expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State.”

While fact-checkers are quick to note non-citizens are not legally able to vote, and instances of non-citizens casting ballots are rare, illegal immigration can influence the political balance of power in other ways.

Census data, which includes non-citizens, is used when portioning out voting districts. With illegal immigrants being included in total population, these cities and states with larger populations may carry more influence in the U.S. House of Representatives or electoral college.

Writing on Truth social, President Trump said he was directing his “entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort.”