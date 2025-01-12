Trump talks about taking Canada — here's why he should reconsider

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Donald Trump has caused a stir with talk of the United States taking over the Panama Canal, Greenland and even Canada. Is the incoming president-elect serious or is this just a negotiating tactic straight out of the pages of Trump's book, The Art of the Deal?

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies tried to get to the bottom of this question — and served up a warning to the next American leader about why annexation wouldn't be the best option.

“Number one, Canadian television,” David said, pointing to the “appalling” quality of Canadian sitcoms and gameshows. “Mr. Trump, do you have any idea what you will inherit Cancon [Canadian content] wise?”

“Number two, sports,” he continued. Pointing to Trump's close ties to the world of sports, David warned the president-elect, “trust me, you will not like Canadian football.”

“Number three, there are so many bat-shite crazy laws in Canada,” explained David. “Do you know, Mr. Trump, it's illegal to paint a ladder in Alberta? In Toronto, it's illegal for homeowners to have more than two garage sales a year. Coloured margarine is illegal in Quebec.”

“Mr. Trump, do you really want to spend your second mandate unravelling such nonsense?”