Trump turning establishment upside down with early flurry of bold moves

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, senior contributor to The Federalist Benjamin Weingarten joined the show to discuss President Trump's whirlwind first weeks in office.

From the appointments of anti-establishment cabinet picks like Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., and Pete Hegseth, to bold foreign policy moves like threatening to take over the Panama Canal and Greenland, President Trump has shocked the entrenched political class once again.

Weingarten commented on the nature of President Trump's unconventional cabinet picks and his pledge to root out government waste, abuse, and fraud.

"I think what it in part reflects is this isn't about Republican versus Democrat, and partisanship. It's sort of about the machine versus everyone else, or the ruling elites versus the scourges of the ruling elites," he said.

"Or another way of thinking about it is, it's those who are against concentrated power centres, whether in the public sector or the private sector, versus those power centres themselves," added Weingarten.

Speaking about Trump's populist messaging and 'America First' policies, Weingarten explained what he thinks unites supporters of the president.

"I do think that one thing that unites most of these forces is this belief that there's been these concentrated power centres, they're rotted, corrupted, they're turned against the American people, they've been failures," he said.

"So this is like a turnaround artist being brought in, with full power and with the greatest minds and intellects and people with experience, to come in to radically reorganize and restructure the government and put it in alignment with America's national interests," Weingarten added.

Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk, has already identified tens of billions of dollars in government waste, fraud, and abuse.